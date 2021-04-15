TSMC profit beats forecasts as chip shortage shows no sign of abating

TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSNC), the world's No. 1 maker of advanced silicon, reported better-than-expected profit as global companies from carmakers to PC suppliers scramble for chips.

Net income for the January-March period climbed 19 per cent to NT$139.7 billion (S$6.56 billion), versus the average analyst estimate of NT$136.2 billion. Gross margin for the quarter eased to 52.4 per cent from 54 per cent in the three months prior, due in part to relatively lower levels of utilization and exchange-rate fluctuations.

Surging demand for the chips that power Apple's iPhones, smart televisions and connected cars has thrust TSMC into the center of a global supply chain crunch that has idled auto plants and fueled a shortage of popular consumer products like game consoles. While Taiwan's largest chipmaker has kept its fabs running at "over 100 per cent utilization," the firm doesn't have enough capacity to satisfy all its customers and it has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next three years to expand.

"TSMC is likely to achieve a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15 per cent with its $100 billion capex spending over the next three years due to better-than-expected longterm semiconductor demand," Cathay Futures analyst Felix Hsu said in a note dated April 7, adding he expects the chipmaker's second-quarter guidance to beat consensus.

With major American carmakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged shortage of chips, US President Joe Biden has proposed US$50 billion (S$66.8 billion) to bolster semiconductor research and manufacturing at home. The initiative could aid TSMC's plan to build a cutting-edge fab in Arizona this year that could cost US$12 billion.

First-quarter revenue rose 17 per cent to NT$362.4 billion, according to a company statement last week. Shares of TSMC have more than doubled over the past year. The stock advanced 1.1 per cent on Thursday (April 15), before the company reported earnings.

TSMC's most-advanced technologies continued to account for nearly half of revenue, with 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer processes contributing 14 per cent and 35 per cent of sales, respectively. By business segment, TSMC's smartphone business amounted for about 45 per cent of revenue, while high-performance computing increased to more than a third, reflecting sustained demand for devices even as economies start to emerge from the pandemic.

Semiconductor shortages are cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford Motor, Nissan Motor and Volkswagen have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than US$60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year.

The situation is likely to get worse before it gets better. A rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of US production. A fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Samsung Electronics warned of a "serious imbalance" in the industry, while TSMC itself has said it can't keep up with demand despite running factories at more than 100 per cent of capacity.