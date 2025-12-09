Trump ban on wind energy projects ruled illegal by US judge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

San Francisco – Less than a year after US President Donald Trump banned new wind projects , a federal judge ruled the President’s executive order was illegal.

US District Judge Patti Saris said on Dec 8 that the order is “arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law”, siding with more than a dozen US states and a clean energy group that had challenged it.

Mr Trump’s directive – issued in January, hours after he returned to the White House for a second term – effectively halted US approvals of wind farms on land and sea pending a federal review. The order froze dozens of clean energy projects, including massive installations planned off the eastern seaboard. Developers warned of job impacts and billions of dollars in lost investments.

The repercussions have been felt globally by shipbuilders. In one such case, Danish shipping giant Maersk in October cancelled a US$475 million (S$616.3 million) contract with Singapore-listed Seatrium for a ship that was custom-designed to install massive turbines at the Empire Wind power project off the coast of New York.

Mr Trump’s campaign against renewables – and offshore wind, in particular – has whipsawed industries boosted by former president Joe Biden. Whereas Mr Biden pushed to green US electric grids, Mr Trump has moved to prop up traditional fuels, including natural gas, coal and nuclear that are capable of providing round-the-clock power at a time of surging electric demand from data centres.

At the time, Mr Trump said the executive order was necessary to address “legal deficiencies” in the government’s approval of both off and onshore wind projects. His administration has said in court filings it may revoke permits for several offshore wind projects from Massachusetts to Maryland.

“Under Joe Biden’s Green New Scam, offshore wind projects were given unfair, preferential treatment while the rest of the energy industry was hindered by burdensome regulations,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said on Dec 8 in a statement.

Meanwhile, environmental groups hailed the court’s ruling as a win for customers, union workers, businesses and the environment.

“The administration should use this as a wake-up call, stop its illegal actions and get out of the way of the expansion of renewable energy,” said Ms Kit Kennedy, managing director of power, climate and energy at the Natural Resources Defense Council. BLOOMBERG

With additional information from The Straits Times