Trafigura says two top executives to leave in major shake-up

This comes after a period in which Trafigura has posted record profits but been roiled by trading missteps and charges of wrongdoing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 05:05 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 05:05 PM

Two of Trafigura Group’s most senior executives are leaving the company in a major shake-up at one of the world’s top commodity traders.

Executive director and long-time head of oil Jose Larocca will retire in September, while chief financial officer Christophe Salmon is going in June, the company said in a statement April 5.

The departure of the two men, among the most senior figures in the global commodity trading industry, comes after a period in which Trafigura has posted record profits but been roiled by trading missteps and charges of wrongdoing. At the same time, its traders have been manoeuvring ahead of an expected generational transition following a decade in which top management has been stable.

Mr Larocca, one of Trafigura’s longest-standing executives, was a protégé of founder Claude Dauphin. Together with chief executive officer Jeremy Weir and former chief operating officer Mike Wainwright, he has been one of the company’s top trio for the past decade since Mr Dauphin’s death.

Mr Salmon joined Trafigura in 2012 and has served as CFO for almost 10 years. He will be replaced by Stephan Jansma, currently the company’s CFO for Asia Pacific. BLOOMBERG

