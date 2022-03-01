Trafigura has no immediate plans to exit multi-billion dollar Russia oil project

Pressure is now mounting on international energy and commodity trading companies to quit Russia-linked business deals after Moscow's invasion. PHOTO: REUTERS
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Singapore-headquartered global commodities trader Trafigura has no immediate plans to divest its minority stake in a multibillion-dollar mega Russian arctic oil project backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, an industry source familiar with the matter told The Straits Times.

The Vostok oil project, in which the independent trading house has a 10 per cent stake, is one of Russia's biggest oil projects, comparable in size to the exploration of West Siberia in the 1970s or the US Bakken oil region over the past decade. The project cost is estimated to be US$140 billion (S$190 billion), according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top