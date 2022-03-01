Trafigura has no immediate plans to exit multi-billion dollar Russia oil project

SINGAPORE - Singapore-headquartered global commodities trader Trafigura has no immediate plans to divest its minority stake in a multibillion-dollar mega Russian arctic oil project backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, an industry source familiar with the matter told The Straits Times.

The Vostok oil project, in which the independent trading house has a 10 per cent stake, is one of Russia's biggest oil projects, comparable in size to the exploration of West Siberia in the 1970s or the US Bakken oil region over the past decade. The project cost is estimated to be US$140 billion (S$190 billion), according to consultancy Rystad Energy.