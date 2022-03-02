Trafigura freezes Russia investments, starts review on billion dollar arctic oil project

SINGAPORE - Singapore-headquartered global commodities trader Trafigura announced late Wednesday (March 2) that it had frozen its investments in Russia and would be reviewing its minority stake in a multibillion-dollar Russian arctic oil project backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The company unequivocally condemned the war and violence in Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis but stopped short of backing the recent slew of sanctions announced in recent days by the United States, Britain and the European Union.