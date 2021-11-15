Trading volumes rise on DBS' digital exchange

DBS Bank's efforts to go big on digital assets are paying dividends.

On Thursday, the bank announced that the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) recorded trading volumes - for the two months since going 24/7 in August - that exceeded total volumes for the first eight months of the year by 40 per cent.

No detailed figures were given but DBS noted that DDEx, which allows users to trade digital assets such as Bitcoin, has more than 500 participants to date.

Traders on the exchange, available only to the bank's corporate and institutional customers for now, include banking and financial institutions, a central bank and other digital asset exchanges.

In October, DBS Vickers, the bank's brokerage arm, became the first bank-backed brokerage to receive formal approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The licence allows the holder to directly support clients in trading digital payment tokens through an exchange under the Payment Services Act 2019.

MAS has granted only two such licences so far, with the other going to Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve.

During a panel discussion on global trends at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) on Tuesday, DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta noted that a high volume of users and applications is needed for blockchain technology to succeed. "You need exponential growth. So the more people you can bring in to collaborate, the better you are," he said.

A blockchain is a shared, immutable database that stores data and information about a transaction in digital format.

Earlier, MAS managing director Ravi Menon had told the media the central bank wants to position the country as a leading player in cryptocurrency-related businesses, favouring regulation over clamping down on crypto trading.

These developments came as the price of Bitcoin crested new highs, hitting north of US$68,000 on Wednesday. With cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin gaining in popularity as "a store of value", Mr Gupta recently said DBS has set a target of opening up a blockchain-backed digital exchange to the retail market next year.

He expects the DDEx, which was launched in December last year, to double the number of participants to 1,000 and grow that base by 20 per cent to 30 per cent per year for the next three years.

DBS says DDEx is the only secure and transparent digital exchange in Asia that provides a three-in-one service comprising the ability to trade digital assets, raise funds from asset tokenisation, and offer institutional-grade custodial services.

Looking ahead, Mr Gupta expects asset tokenisation to gain traction, saying: "I think it's quite clear that over the next several years, every asset class is going to be tokenised, not just digitised."

Asset tokenisation is the process of raising funds by creating digital tokens that represent an asset, including any physical or digital asset. The tokenised asset can be fractionalised into multiple smaller tokens. These are made available to investors, who get to own otherwise illiquid or expensive assets at a fraction of the cost.

Blockchain also guarantees that once you buy tokens representing an asset, no single authority can erase or change your ownership.

Mr Gupta said DDEx will allow the market to provide liquidity and price discovery for tokenised assets. In June, the exchange listed its first security token offering in the form of a $15 million digital bond with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.6 per cent per annum, by way of private placement. DBS plans to list at least half a dozen security tokens on DDEx by end-2022.

"We're going to do one on property any time soon, and we're exploring other kinds of assets like art," Mr Gupta said at the SFF.

DBS said it had recorded over $600 million in digital assets under custody at the end of October, triple the amount in the month before. The service involves safeguarding clients' digital assets and information like crypto keys or passwords.

"Becoming a participant of DDEx opens many gateways for our customers to access the burgeoning cryptocurrency and digital asset economy," DBS head of capital markets Eng-Kwok Seat Moey said. "What DBS has established is a holistic ecosystem to serve the entire digital asset value chain, from deal origination to tokenisation, listing, trading and custody, all within a trusted and regulated bank environment."