Trading link with SGX not priority now, says Bursa CEO

SINGAPORE - A stock market trading link between the Singapore and Malaysia bourses, first mooted in February 2018 but called off under Malaysia's new government months later, is "on the table" but no longer a "major priority" in its existing form, Bursa Malaysia chief executive Muhamad Umar Swift told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

For Bursa, the more immediate task at hand is boosting trading volumes and retaining customers by improving its services and drawing more initial public offerings (IPOs) in the technology and healthcare sectors, among others.