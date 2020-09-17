Top Glove quarterly profit soars on coronavirus-driven demand

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported a multifold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday (Sept 17), beating analyst estimates, on strong global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's top glove maker posted its highest-ever net profit of RM1.29 billion ringgit (S$423.7 million) for the fourth quarter ended Aug 31, compared with RM74.2 million a year ago, surpassing the RM349.2 million analyst estimate from a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 161 per cent year on year to RM3.11 billion.

For the full financial year, earnings swelled more than fivefold to RM1.87 billion from RM364.7 million previously. Revenue jumped to RM7.24 billion from RM4.8 billion.

Glove demand remains at a "supernormal level", Top Glove said in a statement, estimating demand to grow 25 per cent next year and 15 per cent post-pandemic.

The firm said the protective gear would still be required when a vaccine becomes available.

The firm, which is dual listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, has also earmarked RM8 billion for capital expenditure over the next six years.

With additional information from The Straits Times

