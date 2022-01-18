Top 10 fastest-growing companies in Singapore

1. Helpster (trading as Workmate)

Workmate provides an end-to-end platform that integrates automation tools, real-time performance data and a reliable worker network to help companies hire and optimise their blue-collar workforce.

Compound annual growth rate: 345.6%

2. SCI Ecommerce

SCI Ecommerce is the leading and fastest-growing e-commerce enabler that provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions for brands in South-east Asia and China. These range from setting up and managing retail stores on online marketplaces to digital marketing.

Compound annual growth rate: 319.7%

3. Haulio

Haulio is South-east Asia's largest container haulage platform, which aims to transform the region's port logistics by enabling hauliers through technology. This would allow for more efficient and optimised use of resources.

Compound annual growth rate: 223.8%

4. Glints Intern

Glints is an online talent recruitment and career discovery platform with headquarters in Singapore. It is a platform targeted at young talent, to build up their career readiness through internships and graduate jobs, and to develop skill sets required in different careers.

Compound annual growth rate: 209%

5. Trusty Cars (Carro)

Carro is South-east Asia's largest online automotive marketplace for pre-owned cars, and offers a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership. It uses innovation and technology to provide consumers with a seamless experience, which includes in-house financing solutions and after-sales services such as car care workshops.

Compound annual growth rate: 165.1%

6. 360F (Singapore)

360F designs and implements solutions for life insurance and wealth management. Its innovative technology supports banks, insurers, wealth managers, agents and advisers. The tech solutions include a predictive needs profiler so customers know what to focus on, and an engine that enables automated comparison across products.

Compound annual growth rate: 163.7%

7. BR Metals

BR Metals recovers precious metals from catalytic converters for recycling. It aims to provide a viable alternative to deep-earth mining, which causes environmental damage.

Compound annual growth rate: 160.7%