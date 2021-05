SINGAPORE - If not for the fact that it is building West Africa's largest deep water port and free trade zone, Tolaram Group would be best known as the company which taught Africans how to savour instant noodles.

Today, the Singapore-based group, whose annual turnover tops US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion), is one of Africa's largest conglomerates, with interests in infrastructure, finance, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), paper, energy and other businesses.