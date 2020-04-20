Tips on planning business continuity

• Identify the minimum amount of products or services you need to provide for your organisation to survive. Based on this, set your business continuity objectives and decide on the priority activities or critical business functions that you need to continue with to support the provision of those products or services.

• Identify the possible impact of the coronavirus pandemic on your organisation's critical business functions, key staff, key suppliers and key customers so you can plan accordingly.

• Study how resilient your supply chain is and consider the maximum duration that you can tolerate critical functions being delayed. This will guide you to adjust your organisation's capacity and response time, which you can control.

• Plan for the worst-case scenario. If you can survive this, any other situation can only be better.

• Implement strategies that are sustainable and will allow your organisation to continue its business operations even if the pandemic is prolonged.

• The information was compiled by Mr Henry Ee, a member of the national mirror working group on business continuity management, and Mr Ong Liong Chuan, chairman of the technical committee on enabling processes under the Singapore Standards Council overseen by Enterprise Singapore.