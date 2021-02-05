Time to start building positions in stocks likely to shine post-pandemic

SINGAPORE - We may not revisit the roller-coaster extremes of last year, but investing in stocks will remain tricky and may require a modicum of caution.

The beginning of the new year was good on the home front, though. The Straits Times Index rose 2.1 per cent last month, pushing its three-month price return to 19.8 per cent and total return - that includes dividend distributions - to 20.2 per cent.