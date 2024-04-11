Commentary

Time to make it listed firms’ business to tackle undervalued shares to revive S’pore’s stock market

David Gerald

Persistent undervaluation and the absence of meaningful liquidity has seen the delisting of dozens of good-quality companies over the past 10 years. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 03:36 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 03:26 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Calls to revive interest in local stocks have been growing in frequency over the past few years, stretching back to 2015, when 1,225 remisiers signed a letter of appeal written by the Society of Remisiers (SOR) to then Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam for urgent measures to restore confidence in Singapore equities.

Since then, Bloomberg news agency in 2019 described the Singapore market as “incredibly shrinking”, while in 2021, the South China Morning Post said the bourse’s “zombie” condition was undermining the Republic’s reputation as a financial hub, and perhaps more of a worry, added that the condition may be irreversible.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top