Time to make it listed firms’ business to tackle undervalued shares to revive S’pore’s stock market

SINGAPORE – Calls to revive interest in local stocks have been growing in frequency over the past few years, stretching back to 2015, when 1,225 remisiers signed a letter of appeal written by the Society of Remisiers (SOR) to then Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam for urgent measures to restore confidence in Singapore equities.

Since then, Bloomberg news agency in 2019 described the Singapore market as “incredibly shrinking”, while in 2021, the South China Morning Post said the bourse’s “zombie” condition was undermining the Republic’s reputation as a financial hub, and perhaps more of a worry, added that the condition may be irreversible.