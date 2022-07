SINGAPORE - The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital are trying to investigate and preserve the Singapore assets of the bankrupt crypto hedge fund, The Straits Times has learned. The whereabouts of its founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies remain unknown.

In a chambers hearing on Friday morning, the Singapore lawyers for advisory firm Teneo, appointed last month as Three Arrows' joint liquidators, are seeking an order from the High Court to recognise Teneo's appointment to carry out its duties here.