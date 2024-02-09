Thomson Reuters' adjusted EPS beats expectations, AI boosts results

NEW YORK - Thomson Reuters on Feb 8 reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and demand for AI-enhanced products for legal and other professional clients.

It also said it struck deals to license its news content to help train large AI language models.

The Toronto-based news and information provider reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 98 US cents per share. Wall Street expected 90 US cents per share, according to LSEG data, and a year ago, the comparable figure was 75 US cents a share.

Revenue rose 3 per cent to US$1.8 billion (S$2.42 billion), largely in line with analyst estimates, according to LSEG data.

“We’re in growth and investment mode. 2024 is an investment year for us,” said Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker in an interview on Feb 8, highlighting increases in capital expenditure this year. “We see growth opportunities in 2025, 26 and beyond around generative AI, but not exclusively generative AI.”

Generative AI, deployed across Thomson Reuters’ product portfolio, is expected to play a bigger role in results this and upcoming years, executives said.

Mr Hasker added, “It is not a cost-cutting year.”

The company said it expected to end its US$1 billion share buyback by the end of the second quarter and will increase its annualised dividend by 10 per cent to US$2.16 per share.

Thomson Reuters anticipates 2024 organic revenue, excluding gains from acquisitions, to rise by about 6 per cent, or slightly ahead of estimates of 5.7 per cent, according to LSEG data. Organic revenue could rise 6.5 per cent to 8 per cent in the 2025 and 2026 period.

Organic operating profit, excluding one-time gains, rose 12 per cent from higher revenue and lower costs.

Revenue at three of the five divisions of Thomson Reuters rose in the quarter with a decline in the legal segment, impacted by the sale of business management software company Elite in 2023.

Reuters News revenue rose 11 per cent and adjusted earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 56 per cent, in part from generative AI-related content licensing revenue, the company said.

Thomson Reuters did not specify the companies it has licensed its content to, nor the financial details of the deals.