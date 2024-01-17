Thomson Medical Group has until April 10 to restore public float

SINGAPORE - Thomson Medical Group has successfully appealed to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a further three-month extension until Apr 10 to restore its public float.

The extension comes after Thomson Medical Group applied to SGX but was initially rejected on Jan 10.

In September 2023, the company’s public float dipped under 10 per cent. Listing rules mandate that at least 10 per cent of a listed company’s shares must be held by public investors, or trading will be suspended.

This is the third time Thomson Medical has submitted an application to SGX seeking a grace period to restore its public float.

On Jan 17, Thomson Medical said: “The further extension is subject to the company monitoring the public float and trading activity in its shares on an ongoing basis, and making an immediate request for a trading halt if there is any indication of disorderly trading.”

Separately, the group announced that FV Hospital in Vietnam was now a member of the group.

It had acquired the multi-specialised healthcare facility in Ho Chi Minh City for US$381.4 million (S$512.8 million).

SGX first granted Thomson Medical three months until Dec 10, 2023, to restore its public float while allowing its trading of shares to continue in the interim; it later granted the company a further one-month period till Jan 10, 2024, to explore options to restore the public float.

Thomson Medical shares closed down 1.9 per cent to 5.3 cents on Jan 17. THE BUSINESS TIMES