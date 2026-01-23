The Assembly Place soars 43% above IPO price on SGX debut

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Assembly Place is a leading co-living operator with 3,422 rooms across 100 property assets, and aims to operate 10,000 rooms by 2030.

SINGAPORE - Shares of The Assembly Place (TAP) surged on the first day of trading on Jan 23, as the firm became the second co-living operator to list on the Singapore Exchange.

The counter opened on the Catalist board at 31 cents, 34.8 per cent above its initial public offering price of 23 cents, with some 3.7 million shares changing hands.

At 9.21am, it was trading at 33 cents, 43 per cent higher than its IPO price.

On Jan 22, TAP announced that its public offer of two million shares was around 35.5 times subscribed with 1,125 valid applications, amounting to 71.1 million shares. Its 48.3 million placement shares were also subscribed 3.9 times.

The company had offered a total of 50.3 million invitation shares.

Separately, cornerstone investors have entered into subscription agreements for around 29.5 million shares at the offer price, amounting to $6.8 million.

These include Apricot Capital, Asdew Acquisitions, Cache Capital, ICH Synergrowth Fund and Maybank Securities, on behalf of certain high net worth clients.

Established in 2019, TAP is a leading co-living operator and currently operates 3,422 rooms across 100 property assets. It has six brands across five living sectors, catering to young professionals, students, foreign healthcare workers and senior residents.

It aims to operate 10,000 rooms by 2030 and so far has more than 600 rooms in its pipeline.

For the financial year 2024, TAP recorded $18.9 million in revenue, up 32.2 per cent from 2023, and a net profit of $6.2 million, reversing from the previous year’s loss of $899,000.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 rose 43.6 per cent to $11.6 million compared with the same period a year ago.