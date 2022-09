SINGAPORE - American bar and grill chain TGI Fridays (TGIF) which once had outlets in Singapore is making a comeback. On Friday, it announced plans to open between 75 and 100 restaurants across South and South-east Asia, including at least four in Singapore, over the next 10 years.

The deal, which will be executed in partnership with Singapore master franchiser Universal Success Enterprises, is the chain's largest ever, chief executive Ray Blanchette said at a signing ceremony on Friday.