Tesla to work with global regulators to ensure data security: Elon Musk

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla will work with global regulators to ensure data security, chief executive Elon Musk told the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in China on Friday (Sept 17).

"With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than ever before," Mr Musk said in a video speech, adding data security is not only the responsibility of a single company.

Cars are being fitted with an ever-increasing array of sensors and cameras to assist drivers. But the data such equipment generates can also be used by manufacturers to develop new technologies, such as autonomous driving systems, raising privacy and security concerns, particularly when the information is sent abroad.

Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad.

Tesla, which is making vehicles in Shanghai, is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.