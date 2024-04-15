Tesla to lay off more than 10% of its staff, Electrek reports

TEXAS - Tesla will lay off more than 10 per cent of its workforce, tech publication Electrek reported on April 15, citing an internal memo.

Tesla told managers to identify critical team members, and paused some stock rewards while canceling some employees’ annual reviews, according to the report, which added that the firm also reduced production at Gigafactory Shanghai.

The world’s largest auto-maker by market value had 140,473 employees globally as of December 2023, according to its latest annual report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla, which is set to report its quarterly earnings on April 23, reported a decline in vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, its first in nearly four years and also below market expectations.

Meanwhile, the company has scrapped plans to produce an inexpensive car, abandoning one of chief executive Elon Musk’s longstanding goals to make affordable electric vehicles (EVs) for the masses.

Tesla shares were down 0.6 per cent in premarket trading on April 15.

After years of rapid sales growth that helped turn Tesla into the world’s most valuable automaker, the company is bracing for a slowdown in 2024.

The EV maker has been slow to refresh its aging models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models. REUTERS