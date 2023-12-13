Tesla recalling 2 million US vehicles over lack of Autopilot safeguards

WASHINGTON - Tesla is recalling just over two million vehicles in the United States fitted with its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system to install new safeguards, after a safety regulator said the system posed safety concerns.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating the electric automaker led by billionaire Elon Musk for more than two years over whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure that drivers pay attention when using Autopilot. The largest ever Tesla recall appears to cover nearly all of its vehicles on US roads.

Tesla said in a recall filing Autopilot’s software system controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse” and could increase the risk of a crash.

Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson told Reuters in August it’s “really important that driver monitoring systems take into account that humans over-trust technology.”

Tesla’s Autopilot is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways but does not make them autonomous.

One component of Autopilot is Autosteer, which maintains a set speed or following distance and works to keep a vehicle in its driving lane.

Tesla said it did not agree with NHTSA’s analysis but would deploy an over-the-air software update that will “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.”

The company did not respond to a question on whether the recall would be performed outside the United States. It is not immediately clear if China will demand a recall over the same issue.

NHTSA opened a probe in August 2021 into Autopilot after identifying more than a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles hit stationary emergency vehicles, and upgraded it in June 2022.

NHTSA said as a result of its investigation Tesla had issued the recall after the agency found “Tesla’s unique design of its Autopilot system can provide inadequate driver engagement and usage controls that can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.” NHTSA reviewed 956 crashes where Autopilot was initially alleged to have been in use and focused on 322 Autopilot-involved crashes in its probe.

University of South Carolina associate professor of law Bryant Walker Smith, who studies transportation issues, said the software-only fix will be fairly limited. The recall “really seems to put so much responsibility on human drivers instead of a system that facilities such misuse,” Prof Smith said.

Separately, since 2016, NHTSA has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations in cases where driver systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, with 23 crash deaths reported to date.

NHTSA said there may be an increased risk of a crash in situations when the system is engaged but the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene or fails to recognize when it is cancelled or not.

NHTSA’s investigation into Autopilot will remain open as it monitors the efficacy of Tesla’s remedies. Tesla and NHTSA held several meetings since mid-October to discuss the agency’s tentative conclusions on potential driver misuse and Tesla’s proposed software remedies in response.

The company will roll out the update to 2.03 million Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles in the United States dating back to the 2012 model year, the agency said.