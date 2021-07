Tesla plans to open its charging network to other electric vehicles later this year

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Tesla plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The electric-car maker's fast-charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge.

Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in start-ups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

"We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Mr Musk said on Tuesday (July 20), adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries.

Germany's transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge.

In the United States, President Joe Biden's administration late last month embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) on infrastructure projects, including US$7.5 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations.

Charging companies such as Blink Charging, EVgo, ChargePoint Holdings and Volkswagen's Electrify America are also building out charging networks across the US.

Improvement in charging infrastructure across US could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla.