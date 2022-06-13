Tesla lays off Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of global job cuts

SINGAPORE - Tesla Singapore's country manager has been laid off as part of global job cuts that chief executive Elon Musk has warned about in recent weeks over worries about a coming recession.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Mr Christopher Bousigues said: "Tesla announced a 10 per cent of workforce reduction. My role was chosen to be eliminated as of today.

"Am proud to have been the company's first country manager in South East Asia, and establishing the business in Singapore."

The Straits Times has contacted to Mr Bousigues for comment.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk had warned its employees that he could cut 10 per cent of jobs worldwide at the electric carmaker.

In an e-mail to his employees, Mr Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by as it has become "overstaffed in many areas".

The billionaire had previously told staff to return to the workplace or leave as he warned about the risks of recession.

As at the end-2021, Tesla employed about 100,000 people worldwide, reported Reuters.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told ST that Tesla Singapore will not have a country manager after Mr Bousigues' role was chosen to be eliminated.

The plan is for Tesla's Hong Kong office to oversee the operations in Singapore.