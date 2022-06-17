Tesla cuts job openings after CEO Elon Musk's economic warning

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Tesla has cut job postings by 14 per cent since chief executive Elon Musk warned he was worried about the economy, needed to reduce staff and would pause hiring worldwide.

Tesla's actions are a concerning sign of the health of the global economy as markets contract, inflation soars and recession worries run rampant.

The number of job listings on Tesla's website has dropped to 5,011 from 5,855 at the start of the month, according to data provided to Reuters by Thinknum Alternative Data. Listings are down 32 per cent from a recent high on May 21.

In addition, about 20 people identifying themselves as Tesla employees said they were laid off, let go or had positions terminated in the past week in online postings and interviews with Reuters. This is a tiny number compared with the size of Tesla's workforce, but several described being part of a 10 per cent job reduction, signalling that the company is indeed laying off workers.

Other Tesla workers cited a sense of uncertainty over how job cuts would be implemented and said Mr Musk's order earlier this month that they return to the office and stop working remotely had made their positions untenable.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The full scope of the job reductions and to what extent those cuts have been offset by additional hiring was not immediately clear, and Tesla remains a sought-after employer with a climate-focused mission and a record of innovation that has fuelled rocketing vehicle sales.

Tesla, which had about 100,000 employees globally at the end of last year, also cancelled three online recruitment events for China that had been scheduled for this month.

Tesla has continued to hire in some locations, including Germany, where it is ramping up production on a delayed electric vehicle factory near Berlin. The regional economy minister for Brandenburg, the state where the plant is in, said earlier this week that Tesla was hiring 500 to 600 new workers a month and had recruited about 4,500 people so far.

Mr Musk told Tesla executives in an e-mail on June 2 seen by Reuters that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 per cent and "pause all hiring worldwide".

He followed up the next day with a note to all employees saying the 10 per cent job cuts would apply to salaried workers, not hourly workers. On June 4, he tweeted that over the next 12 months, salaried worker headcount would remain the same and total headcount at Tesla would likely increase.

Mr Musk's warning about the economy was read by analysts as a warning for the broader auto sector, which has seen strong demand relative to production despite two years of a global pandemic and increasing concern about the risk of recession.

Tesla has achieved record deliveries and earnings despite supply chain constraints, but a lockdown in Shanghai cut production. Its share price has dropped 40 per cent this year, partly because of concerns by Tesla investors about Mr Musk's offer to buy Twitter.

Others found evidence that Tesla had pulled back on job postings in recent weeks. Hedge fund Snow Bull Capital calculated a 24 per cent drop in Tesla job postings globally in the first week of June and a 12 per cent decrease in the second week of June.