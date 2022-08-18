Terra's Do Kwon 'never been in touch' with S. Korean investigators

NEW YORK • Mr Do Kwon, co-inventor of the failed Terra stablecoin system whose collapse wreaked havoc in the global cryptocurrency market, said the authorities in South Korea have not filed charges against him or been in touch.

In a taped interview with crypto media start-up Coinage, Mr Do was asked if he plans on returning to South Korea from Singapore, where he has been staying.

"It is kind of hard to make that decision, because we've never been in touch with the investigators. They've never charged us with anything," Mr Kwon said in the video interview, his first since Terra and its related token Luna crashed in May, causing some US$40 billion (S$55 billion) in losses for investors around the world.

South Korean prosecutors last month raided the home of Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin as part of a probe into allegations of illegal activity behind Terra's collapse.

The authorities have also required that Mr Kwon notify them when he returns to the country and banned current and former employees of Terraform from leaving the country, but no arrests have been made.

Mr Kwon, 31, said he plans to cooperate when the time comes. When the interview host floated the prospect of any jail time, Mr Kwon said: "Life is long."

South Korean prosecutors, asked about the Coinage interview, declined to disclose details about the investigation.

They said in a text message that they are doing their best and taking all necessary measures.