Tencent dives after warning China tech crackdown won't end quickly

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Tencent Holdings slid more than 8 per cent on Thursday (May 19) after top executives warned it will take time for Beijing to act on promises to prop up the Chinese tech sector, suggesting the embattled industry may struggle to grow in the short term.

The comments from executives came after Tencent reported revenue growth all but evaporated in the first quarter, walloped by sweeping government restrictions as well as lockdowns across the country. The quarantining of much of Shanghai - the nation's finance and media hub - obliterated commercial payments and may undercut advertising spending in the current quarter, they said, depressing big drivers of the social media giant's business.

The disappointing numbers and downbeat assessment bode ill for an industry already struggling to come to grips with a new era of cautious expansion, after Beijing's year-long clampdown campaign chilled every internet sphere from e-commerce to gaming and fintech.

Tencent slid as much as 8.4 per cent in early Hong Kong trading, while Baidu dropped 4 per cent and Alibaba Group Holding lost 6 per cent.

"We can clearly see that from the most senior level, there's a pretty clear signal of support released. But for this to translate into real impact on our business, there is going to be a time lag," Tencent president Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call. "It would take the specific regulators and ministries to translate this direction into real action."

Sentiment toward China's internet industry has swung wildly in recent weeks. This week, investors initially seized on a pledge from economic czar Liu He to support the digital economy as a signal the crackdown is easing, or perhaps even coming to a conclusion. But Mr Lau said it will take time for various regulators to formulate and enact policies in response to that sweeping endorsement.

Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu called Tencent's results "The one where almost nothing went right" in a post-earnings report. "Given the lack of new game launches and headwinds in advertising, and the impacts of various regulatory changes over the past year, Tencent's Q1 earnings were widely expected to look weak," he noted. "That said, a quarter where almost every line fell below consensus and our estimates still felt like a kick in the shins."

Meanwhile, Tencent and its peers must continue to grapple with a range of headwinds that's pushing growth to historic lows.

Tencent on Wednesday posted its slowest revenue gain since going public in 2004. Sales rose 0.1 per cent to 135.5 billion yuan (S$26.9 billion) for the three months ended March, missing the average forecast. Net income slid 51 per cent to 23.4 billion yuan, lagging estimates despite a big gain from the sale of stock in Singapore's Sea Ltd.

Tencent has so far largely escaped direct scrutiny from Beijing, but not fallout from the broader clampdown and economic malaise. It's shed roughly US$500 million (S$696 million) of market value since its 2021 peak, even as the company studiously endorses Beijing's efforts to curb excesses in its once free-wheeling internet sector.

Online advertising sales slid a worse-than-expected 18 per cent after contracting for the first time in the December quarter. The business has been battered by China's weakening economy and competition against TikTok-owner ByteDance, while big marketers of past years including online tutors and insurers tightened budgets after falling victim to separate regulatory crackdowns.

Tencent's bread-and-butter gaming division - the world's largest - also barely expanded revenue. It's still on the waitlist for new monetisation licences, after regulators last month approved the first batch of domestic releases since July. The company, expecting fewer gaming approvals in coming years, has already re-calibrated its pipeline to focus on quality over quantity, strategy chief James Mitchell said.