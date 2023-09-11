Temasek’s Advanced MedTech chooses Singapore IPO over US: Sources

SINGAPORE - Advanced MedTech Holdings, a medical device maker backed by Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings, has chosen to list in Singapore instead of the United States, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has picked Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and OCBC Bank to work on its planned initial public offering (IPO), which could raise about US$200 million (S$272 million) to US$300 million, the people said. A listing in the city-state may take place as early as the end of 2023 and could value the firm at about US$1 billion, they said.

The Singapore-based medical device maker had considered a US listing earlier this year after a planned sale by Temasek stalled, Bloomberg News reported in March.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the first-time share sale could change, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private. Representatives for Advanced MedTech, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, OCBC and Temasek declined to comment.

A listing by Advanced MedTech would help catalyse Singapore’s dormant IPO market, which is on track for its worst showing since at least 2011. The bourse has seen only three new listings this year, raising a total of US$18.6 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That is down from US$348 million in the same period in 2022.

Advanced MedTech makes medical equipment with a focus in urology devices and contract manufacturing services, according to its website. Its products are available to patients in more than 100 countries.

The company has made strategic investments, including buying a majority interest in Shenzhen Wikkon Precision Instruments, a Chinese urology and shock wave therapy device maker, in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. In 2021, Advanced MedTech led a US$3 million Series A funding round for Devicare, a Barcelona-based start-up that develops urological treatments that combine nutritional therapy with digital monitoring. BLOOMBERG