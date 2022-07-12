Temasek raises internal carbon price to US$50 this year

SINGAPORE - Singapore's investment company, Temasek, will raise its internal carbon price as it moves to reduce the net carbon emissions of its portfolio.

Its internal carbon price per tonne of carbon dioxide will be lifted to US$50 (S$70) this year from US$42.

"We expect to increase this price progressively to US$100 by the end of the decade," Temasek said on Tuesday (July 12).

It added that a portion of its staff's long-term incentives will be aligned with the group's 10-year carbon targets.

The group calculates and includes the cost of carbon emissions from its investments in its decision-making.

Temasek aims to reduce the net carbon emissions of its portfolio to half the 2010 levels by 2030. It also aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.