Temasek raises internal carbon price to US$50 this year

The group calculates and includes the cost of carbon emissions from its investments in its decision making. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
49 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore's investment company, Temasek, will raise its internal carbon price as it moves to reduce the net carbon emissions of its portfolio.

Its internal carbon price per tonne of carbon dioxide will be lifted to US$50 (S$70) this year from US$42.

"We expect to increase this price progressively to US$100 by the end of the decade," Temasek said on Tuesday (July 12).

It added that a portion of its staff's long-term incentives will be aligned with the group's 10-year carbon targets.

The group calculates and includes the cost of carbon emissions from its investments in its decision-making.

Temasek aims to reduce the net carbon emissions of its portfolio to half the 2010 levels by 2030. It also aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

More On This Topic
Temasek portfolio surges to record high, driven by Singapore investments
Value of unlisted assets in Temasek portfolio grows four times to $210 billion

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top