Temasek-backed Vertex Technology is first Spac seeking S'pore IPO

SINGAPORE - Temasek-backed Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC) has lodged a preliminary prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

VTAC is the first special purpose acquisition company (Spac) seeking an IPO in Singapore. In September last year (2021), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) approved a framework for listing Spacs on the mainboard, becoming the first Asian bourse to do so.

The VTAC announcement was posted on Thursday (Jan 6) in a filing to the SGX by Vertex Venture Holdings, which is sponsoring the Spac.

While the filing did not give any pricing details, Bloomberg reported that VTAC is seeking to raise about $170 million from the sale of 34 million units at $5 a piece in the Singapore IPO.

The offer size can be increased to about $182 million if a green shoe, an over-allotment option, is exercised, said Bloomberg, which has obtained the terms of the deal.

According to the terms, 13 cornerstone investors will subscribe to about 65 per cent of the IPO and a placement tranche will offer around 33 per cent. The retail public offer will thus be around 2 per cent.

Book building by joint issue managers - Credit Suisse and DBS Bank - will take place between Jan 6 and 13, allocation of units on Jan 14, and listing of the Spac is planned for Jan 21, Bloomberg said.

Spacs, also known as blank cheque companies, are shell entities formed by a group of investors known as sponsors who raise capital via an IPO.

The Spac identifies, within a set timeframe, a target company - known as a business combination or de-Spac - after which it will deploy the funds raised to take the target company public.

VTAC is likely to target companies involved in cyber security and enterprise solutions, artificial intelligence, consumer Internet, fintech, autonomous driving and new energy vehicles, biotech and digital healthcare.

It will make the acquisition within 24 months of listing. The period can be extended by no more than 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

European asset manager Tikehau Capital and Singapore buyout firm Novo Tellus Capital Partners are also exploring Spac listings on the SGX.

These Spac IPOs may reinvigorate the Singapore capital market in a year when the amount raised in new listings has lagged behind other regional exchanges such as those in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Singapore market saw eight IPOs last year, fewer than the 11 in 2020. Data from SGX's website showed these eight listings raised around $1.7 billion, which was slightly above the $1.4 billion tally from 2020.