Temasek-backed SeaTown secures $1.17 billion at second close of third private credit fund

SINGAPORE - Temasek-backed SeaTown Holdings has secured about US$900 million (S$1.17 billion) in commitments for its Private Credit Fund III at its second close, after raising US$612 million at its first close in August, the Singapore-based investment manager said on Dec 10.

The fund continues to attract demand from investors across the Middle East, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore and is “progressing in line with our internal expectations”, Eddie Ong, SeaTown’s deputy chief investment officer and head of private investments, told Reuters.

“We remain confident in achieving our fundraising milestones going into the final close,” he added, declining to give a specific date for that event.

Mr Ong said PCF III’s ultimate fund size remains targeted to be in line with its previous two funds, for which SeaTown raised US$1.2 billion and US$1.3 billion, respectively.

Asia’s private credit market is projected to grow to US$92 billion by 2027 from US$59 billion in 2024, outpacing global averages, according to a report by the Alternative Investment Management Association, Simmons & Simmons, EY and Broadridge.

“While the broader private-credit fundraising environment has moderated this year, demand for Asia-focused private credit strategies remains robust,” Mr Ong said.

Institutional investors “continue to anchor PCF III”, he said, adding that private wealth participation has surged at the second close.

SeaTown, founded in 2009 and wholly owned by Singapore state investor Temasek’s asset management arm Seviora, manages more than US$4 billion across private equity, private credit and public market strategies, according to its website.

It continues to underwrite mid-teens net returns, supported by double-digit distribution yields, with “healthy” spreads across core markets, according to Mr Ong.

Looking ahead, Mr Ong expects Asia Pacific private credit to maintain an attractive risk-reward profile over the next 12 to 24 months, with opportunities rotating across markets.

Key risks include refinancing pressures in select sectors and geopolitical uncertainty, he said. REUTERS