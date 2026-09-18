Tech leads US stocks to higher close as oil eases, Treasury yields dip

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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as a screen broadcasts news on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike in New York City, Sept 16.

NEW YORK - Wall Street bounced back on Sept 17 as easing oil prices, dropping US Treasury yields and solid labour data helped markets move beyond the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike in more than three years.

All three major US stock indexes closed sharply higher, driven by a broad, tech-led rally that put the Nasdaq out front.

“We’re seeing interest in the areas of the market that have been hit hard in anticipation of this Fed rate hike,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “And people sort of stepping in, doing a little bit of buying on the pullback.”

Crude prices dropped, touching a one-week low after supply disruption fears were calmed by reports of Saudi oil moving through Oman.

Oil pared losses as the Middle East remained tense. Energy prices have soared since the onset of the US-Israeli war against Iran, feeding into broader global inflationary pressures.

On Sept 16, Fed policy makers voted unanimously to raise the Fed funds target rate for the first time since July 2023. The central bank’s statement said the Fed was dedicated to bringing about a “timelier return” to its 2 per cent inflation goal, setting the table for more tightening in 2026.

“The market is a bit relieved at the Fed’s coherence in that they all voted in the same way,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “Fed Chair Warsh re-emphasised the Fed’s independence.”

Financial markets are currently pricing in a 53.1 per cent likelihood of another 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in October, up from 27.2 per cent a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh stated at his press conference on Sept 16 that the US economy is strong, and ensuring price stability need not harm the job market, a view sustained by the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report, which showed initial claims dipping to near-1969 lows.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index, often called “the fear index,” touched its lowest level in over a week, moving in concert with easing crude prices.

“When you have an oil shock this lengthy, it’s bound to start to seep in prices all across the economy. It’s really the only major headwind facing the global economy right now,” Mayfield added.

“And to get any sort of relief or resolve there is a tailwind for consumers, it’s a tailwind for corporates, and it allows the Fed to be less hawkish.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.95 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 51,779.85, the S&P 500 gained 85.93 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 7,637.74 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 439.87 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 26,418.30.

Tech led the percentage gainers among 11 major sectors of the S&P 500. Financials and consumer staples were the only two to close lower, showing only nominal losses on the day.

Gold and silver miners and chips were among the clear outperformers, both advancing more than 3 per cent.

Homebuilders gained 1.1 per cent after housing data showed single-family housing starts and pending home sales increased in August.

Interest rate-sensitive banks stabilised after the 2.3 per cent selloff on Sept 16. The index ended the session up 0.2 per cent.

Crypto-linked stocks rose after the US Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a five-year exemption for tokenised stock trading. Circle Internet Group and Robinhood rose 5.8 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, while Coinbase advanced 5.8 per cent.

CoreWeave fell 4.2 per cent after it announced plans to raise capital via stock and convertible bond offerings.

Fluence Energy tumbled 15.4 per cent after lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.38-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 112 new highs and 164 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 3,274 stocks rose and 1,483 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.21-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 60 new highs and 127 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 17.57 billion shares, compared with the 15.37 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. REUTERS