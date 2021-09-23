Tech firms top list of thriving start-ups here

Fintech, telehealth and e-commerce firms are among start-ups in Singapore that are successfully navigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and recording strong growth and demand.

This was noted in a list released by professional network LinkedIn yesterday. At the top of the list was tech start-up Advance Intelligence Group, followed by financial advisory firm Endowus and caregiving start-up Homage. Advance Intelligence Group is the parent company of buy-now-pay-later player Atome and fintech firm Advance.AI.

The list of top start-ups in Singapore was compiled based on several metrics - employment growth, company engagement, job interest as well as attraction of top talent - from July 1 last year to June 30 this year.

Other firms that made the list were gaming peripherals company Secretlab, telemedicine start-up Doctor Anywhere and rewards platform ShopBack.

Used car marketplace Carro and payments platform Nium, which reached a US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) valuation this year, were also listed among the top 15 start-ups in Singapore.

In a release, LinkedIn said the local fintech industry reached a three-year high in deals transacted owing to digital transformation in the first half of this year.

The Republic's drive towards smarter healthcare has also increased the popularity of start-ups in the industry, it said, adding that Singapore has been encouraging the adoption of telehealth and smart healthcare services.

This is reflected in how healthcare start-ups Homage and Doctor Anywhere are starting to build momentum in the market, LinkedIn said.

Mr Chris Anderson, LinkedIn News managing editor for Asia, said the list spotlights start-ups in Singapore that are leading the way across industries such as fintech and healthcare.

"We hope the list will serve as a signpost for professionals to identify emerging start-ups to work for and the roles that will be in demand, so they can equip themselves with the necessary skills."

Several of the start-ups on this year's list, including ShopBack, Secretlab and Advance Intelligence Group, were also on last year's inaugural compilation.

Start-ups must be fully independent, privately held, seven years old or younger and have 50 or more full-time employees to be eligible for the list.

Start-ups that cut 20 per cent or more of their workforce during the one-year period from July last year were deemed ineligible for the list.

Staffing firms, think-tanks, venture capital firms, law, management and information technology consulting companies, non-profit and philanthropy groups, accelerators and government-owned entities were also excluded.