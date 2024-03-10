TA Corp receives buying interest for New World Centre units for $43 million

The proposed disposal of the properties is likely to constitute a major transaction under listing rules, and will require shareholder approval. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Raphael Lim

Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 07:55 PM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 07:55 PM

SINGAPORE - TA Corporation said on March 10 that it has received a letter of intent from a third-party purchaser which is interested in buying various units of New World Centre for a consideration of $43 million.

The property and construction group said it received the letter from SGUnited Capital on March 8, and that the purchaser is not known to be related to any director or substantial shareholder of TA Corporation.

The proposed disposal of the properties, which are located at Jalan Berseh, is likely to constitute a major transaction under listing rules, and will require shareholder approval.

TA Corporation had a total market capitalisation of $37.8 million, based on its last traded price of $0.073 last July.

The counter has been suspended since July 2023 after it announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Tiong Aik Construction was placed under provisional liquidation.

The board called for a suspension “as a matter of prudence”, as the group planned to “engage in a broader and more holistic manner with its lenders, noteholders, business partners, suppliers and customers in relation to the provisional liquidation and its consequent implications on the group”. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
Seletar Mall sold for $550m to Allgreen Properties
Serene Centre sold for $105 million to family behind 3-in-1 coffee empire Super Group

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top