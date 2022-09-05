A sustainable garment hub in Vietnam designed to reduce the carbon footprint of making a T-shirt

If you’ve ever checked the label on that new shirt you just bought, there is a good chance that it was made in Vietnam. After years of rapid growth, the country is now the world’s second-largest exporter of textile and garment after China. Textile and garment manufacturing accounts for no less than 16 per cent of Vietnam’s GDP and employs some three million workers.

The apparel industry as a whole, however, is a significant source of carbon emissions. As a major player of the global supply chain, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is taking steps to become more sustainable even as it maintains its growth momentum. Enter forward-looking initiatives such as the Aurora Textile Industrial Park.

A pioneering “green” textile hub

Located in Vietnam’s northern Nam Dinh province, 130 km from Hanoi, Aurora covers a total area of 520 ha and is well-connected with seaports and airports by new roads.

It is one of the few industrial parks in Vietnam that meets the strict infrastructure requirements to accommodate fabric-dyeing operations. The first phase, of which construction is now complete, is expected to produce 1 billion metres of fabric annually and reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

“We believe that the success of Aurora IP also shows the success of Vietnam’s economy as a whole in terms of attracting more foreign capital into the textile industry,” says Mr Tran Quoc Viet, chairman and CEO of Cat Tuong Real Estate Group, Aurora’s developer.