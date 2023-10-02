Sustainability reporting can help S’pore SMEs attract clients, consumers, financing: Experts

SINGAPORE - Recent developments such as new international standards on climate-related disclosures have helped to clear the air for firms reporting on their sustainability.

Even though most smaller companies here are not required to measure and report sustainability metrics, experts told The Straits Times that those which start early will have an advantage in ensuring business continuity and attracting investors and customers.

“Sustainability is not always a cost centre, and companies can leverage sustainability to drive topline growth,” said Singapore Business Federation chief executive Kok Ping Soon.

For example, monitoring energy and water use as well as waste, as part of the sustainability reporting process, allows small and medium-sized enterprises to pinpoint areas with excessive resource consumption and implement measures for more sustainable usage. Measures taken to reduce consumption can translate into cost savings that go straight to the bottom line, said Mr Kok.

Sustainability reporting covers environmental, social and governance themes and includes climate disclosures, which have gained prominence as the need to combat climate change has become more urgent.

Companies listed on the Singapore Exchange, including SMEs, have had to publish sustainability reports since 2017, though it was up to them what frameworks to adopt in preparing their reports.

Efforts have been made over the years, both internationally and locally, to standardise and accelerate climate reporting.

For example, SGX-listed companies from certain industries are required to make climate disclosures aligned with recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures from fiscal year 2023 or 2024. All other listed companies are required to follow TCFD recommendations on a “comply-or-explain” basis.

In June 2023, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) set out a new global baseline of standards for sustainability disclosures, which fully incorporate the TCFD recommendations.

Singapore’s Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee then proposed in July 2023 to progressively require listed and large non-listed companies to report ISSB-aligned climate-related disclosures, starting from financial year 2025. The three-month public consultation on the proposals ended on Sept 30.

The proposals do not cover non-listed SMEs. SMEs are defined by Singapore’s Department of Statistics as having a group revenue of up to $100 million or employing up to 200 people.

However, as reporting requirements become more prevalent, SMEs which cannot account for their carbon footprint might be unable to supply to specific vendors or reach certain market segments like multinational corporations, said Ms Esther Ho, deputy principal of Nanyang Polytechnic and chair of its sustainability coordination committee. This could impact their business continuity in the long run.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore’s business school, said: “Sustainability regulations are very developed in the European Union and SMEs risk being squeezed out of the market if they do not do proper reporting.”