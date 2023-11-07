The hard lesson S'pore firm behind furniture brand Commune learnt to become eco leader

Today, home-grown furniture maker Koda is known in the industry as a front runner in sustainability. But what many may not know is that its journey towards adopting eco-friendly practices first started out as compliance.

Since 2017, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has made it mandatory for listed businesses such as Koda – the parent company behind retail brand Commune – to report their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Meanwhile, the furniture industry was starting to face pressure from stakeholders to integrate sustainability into business practices.

Customers in international markets such as Europe and the United States were also increasingly seeking compliance with sustainability requirements, as well as health and safety-related information, while regulators in some countries have also imposed limits on toxic substances in furniture and furnishing products.