Surbana Jurong, Nippon Koei tie up to create urban development solutions

Consulting firms Surbana Jurong and Nippon Koei are partnering to deliver sustainable and resilient solutions to urban and infrastructure development projects worldwide.

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday, which is part of their action on climate change mitigation and resiliency, according to a joint statement.

Under the MOU, they will harness their combined knowledge and experience in climate change adaptation, resilience enhancement and smart technologies to deliver these solutions.

Nippon Koei, an international engineering consultant, will bring its capabilities in disaster preparedness in Japan and government-funded projects in other countries.

Surbana Jurong, an urban and infrastructure design consultancy, will bring its experience in delivering innovative and smart solutions for sustainability and resiliency in master planning, urban, residential and industrial development.

It will also bring its experience in coastal protection and reclamation around the word.

Both firms will identify sustainable project opportunities, especially in Asia, where public-private partnerships can encourage the adoption of smart technologies to scale up urban initiatives and solutions. This is to build sustainable and liveable cities.

The two firms have been collaborating on sustainability and resiliency projects since 2018. One notable project is the 9,460ha New Clark City in the Philippines, slated for completion in 2065.

Surbana Jurong group chief executive Wong Heang Fine said another landmark project is the recent Study of Cooperation for Infrastructure Projects. The project will facilitate closer cooperation between Singapore and Japanese companies on Asia infrastructure projects, he added.

"We look forward to contributing towards a greener, more resource-efficient and liveable environment for future generations," he said.

Nippon Koei representative director and president Ryuichi Arimoto said the partnership will integrate and enhance the development of the relevant research, planning, designing and implementation fields.

"It will also help nurture more local talent in multiple disciplines in the pursuit of real-world challenges and practical application for sustainable urban development over the world," he added.

