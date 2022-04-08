Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine to retire on Sept 30

SINGAPORE - Surbana Jurong Group chief executive Wong Heang Fine will step down on Sept 30; the search for his successor is under way.

Mr Wong, 64, joined the Temasek-owned business as its founding group CEO in June 2015.

SJ Group grew its revenue from $320 million in 2015 to $1.8 billion 2021 under his leadership, it said on Friday (April 8).

The group is among the largest global urban, infrastructure and managed services consulting firms, with a presence in more than 40 countries. It serves sectors such as transportation, water, aviation, healthcare, hospitality and renewable energy.

Mr Wong said it has been a privilege and an honour to be one of the pioneering employees to build the group and steer its expansion across the globe.

"Having completed the first chapter of its growth journey, the group is ready to embark on the next lap of its success, under new leadership and in the hands of a strong team in place," he said.

"For this, I am grateful to our shareholder, Temasek, and our board of directors for their guidance, support and trust over the years. I am especially thankful to all my colleagues for the hard work and teamwork that made our journey a fulfilling and exciting one."

SJ Group chairman Chaly Mah thanked Mr Wong for his "strong leadership in building Surbana Jurong from a Singapore-centric business to a globally recognised engineering, architecture and design consultancy".

"He will be leaving behind a robust foundation for the Group to launch SJ 2.0, the strategic road map for its next phase of growth," said Mr Mah.

SJ Group said the board has started searching for Mr Wong's successor, looking at both internal and external candidates. It added that Mr Wong will continue with his duties as group CEO and work closely with the board during the leadership transition period.