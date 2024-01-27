Superdry to weigh restructuring, including store closures, job cuts

Gloucestershire-based retailer Superdry is replacing its chief financial officer amid slumping sales. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
4 sec ago
Published
39 min ago

LONDON – British fashion retailer Superdry is to explore a radical restructuring that could include substantial numbers of store closures and job cuts, Sky News reported on Jan 27.

The Sky News report said Superdry and its advisers at PricewaterhouseCoopers are starting work on plans that could lead to a company voluntary arrangement or restructuring plan.

This could be aimed at closing underperforming shops, which would also have an impact on jobs, but there was little indication of how many of the company’s staff and stores might ultimately be affected.

The Gloucestershire-based firm said on Jan 26 its chief financial officer Shaun Wills will step down at the end of March, naming Mr Giles David as its interim CFO, effective on Jan 29.

The fashion retailer reported a wider half-yearly loss as unusual weather curbed sales amid a cost-of-living crisis. REUTERS

More On This Topic
UK economy set to escape hard landing in boost for Rishi Sunak
How Shein outgrew Zara and H&M and pioneered fast-fashion 2.0

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top