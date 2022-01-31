Strong interest in SGX's first Spacs but still too early to judge performance, say observers

SINGAPORE - The brave new world of Spacs is up and running here after three of these special purpose acquisition companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard in recent weeks, but the real test is still to come.

The initial signs look promising with observers noting that the oversubscription to the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation, Pegasus Asia and Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition points to strong interest from retail and institutional investors.