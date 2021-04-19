Strong earnings poised to lift shares higher

SINGAPORE - As if low interest rates and massive liquidity injections were not enough, equity markets look set to be further fuelled by blowout corporate first-quarter results.

On Wall Street, key market indexes powered to new highs in the past week as the first set of results from the likes of JP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi and Goldman Sachs came forth.

Technology stocks, which had faced some headwinds in recent months, seemed revitalised as the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.6 per cent during the week.

The Dow Jones ended the week with a gain of 400.07 points to close at 34,200.67, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at 14,052.34 for a weekly addition of 152.16 points.

Meanwhile, the broader S&P Index ended the week with a 56.67-point weekly gain at 4,185.47. The S&P has risen by more than 11 per cent since the beginning of this year, indicating strong appetite for equities.

Besides strong earnings, especially from banks, market sentiment was also lifted by data showing a 9.8 per cent surge in United States consumer spending last month and unemployment claims dipping to their lowest level since March last year. US factory output rose last month, shaking off its winter blues.

Not surprisingly, market experts like BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink are extremely bullish on equities. "I believe because of monetary stimulus, fiscal stimulus, cash on the sidelines, earnings, the markets are okay," he told CNBC's Squawk Box last week.

The bullishness was also evident in Singapore, with the Straits Times Index closing at 3,201.76 points last Friday, for a gain of 17.22 points, during a week when the nation's first-quarter economic numbers showed signs of recovery. The Monetary Authority of Singapore kept monetary policy unchanged.

The country was the second-best performing equity market last month, by absolute returns, with a 7 per cent gain, just behind top-performing Germany at 9 per cent.

Last month's non-oil domestic exports grew 12.1 per cent year on year, and, within this, electronic exports were up 24.4 per cent - the highest since May 2017. This bodes well for companies in this sector.

While the likes of AEM Holdings, UMS Holdings, NanoFilm Technologies International and Frencken Group saw mixed performances last week, the four stocks have generated year-to-date total returns averaging 20.6 per cent, according to Singapore Exchange strategist Geoff Howie.

"Industrial stocks have made up half of the 10 best-performing FTSE ST All-Share Index stocks so far this month, as have industrial Reits also comprised half of Singapore's 10 best-performing trusts of the S-Reit sector so far this month," he noted.

US earnings season gets into full swing this week. The 30 per cent earnings growth by S&P 500 components so far has been the best results since the third quarter of 2010, according to FactSet.

Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix will be among the notables to report this week.

In Singapore, companies reporting results include Mapletree Logistics Trust, iFast, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and ParkwayLife Reit.

The week ahead will also see the release of Singapore's consumer price index for last month. It is expected to edge higher than the 0.7 per cent year-on-year gain for February.

There will also be the final read for the Urban Redevelopment Authority's private home price index for the first quarter, following a preliminary estimate of 2.9 per cent. The construction sector grew by 8.4 per cent in the first quarter, while new private home sales surged last month, with 1,296 units snapped up, double that of February's 645.

Property stocks have been stirring. OUE gained 7 per cent last week, while APAC Realty and PropNex rose 6.3 per cent each. Lian Beng Group and Oxley Holdings were up 2 per cent each.

The markets could also be keeping a close eye on a Cabinet reshuffle which may be announced later in the week.