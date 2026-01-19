Stocks tumble, gold and silver hit record highs on Trump’s Greenland tariff threat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore - Stocks retreated and gold jumped to a record after US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on eight European nations that have opposed his plan to take Greenland, denting risk appetite and boosting demand for haven assets.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.55 per cent as at 9.04am. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 dropped 0.3 per cent.

In European markets, EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures both fell 1.1 per cent. In the United States, futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent and those for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index fell 1 per cent.

Spot gold surged 1.7 per cent to US$4,676.22 an ounce as at 7.35am in Singapore, hitting a peak of US$4,690.59 earlier. Silver soared 3.9 per cent to US$93.6305, and touched a high of US$94.1213. Platinum and palladium were also up.

The US dollar fell as investors piled into the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc. The greenback slid 0.45 per cent against the Swiss franc to 0.7983, and was down 0.33 per cent to 157.59 yen. The The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.19 per cent to 99.18.

Mr Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff on goods from countries including France, Germany and Britain, which would kick in on Feb 1 and rise to 25 per cent in June. The move sparked fears of retaliation from Europe, which could lead to a major trade war, supporting haven demand for precious metals.

European leaders will hold an emergency meeting in the coming days as they explore possible countermeasures. Member states are discussing several options for how to respond, including imposing retaliatory levies on €93 billion (S$139 billion) of US goods, according to people familiar with the talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron may request the activation of the EU’s anti-coercion instrument – the bloc’s most powerful retaliation tool.

“The outcome of these new trade tensions is unclear, but what has long been evident is that there is no such thing as trade or tariff certainty anymore,” analysts including ING Bank global head of macro Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note to clients. “What is clear is that a full-blown trade war between the EU and the US would leave only losers.”

The immediate market reaction is likely to be a “classic uncertainty shock”, said chief desk strategist Shoki Omori at Mizuho Securities In Tokyo.

“It is a clear signal that tariffs are being redefined as a geopolitical weapon rather than an economic negotiating tool,” he said. “The point is not the initial 10 per cent. The point is that nothing is ring-fenced anymore.”

Some analysts see Mr Trump’s salvo purely as a negotiating tactic to gain leverage ahead of the World Economic Forum at Davos this week.

“My working assumption is that an ‘off ramp’ from these threats will soon be found, and that this turns into yet another ‘TACO moment’,” strategist Michael Brown at Pepperstone Group in London wrote in a note to clients.

TACO, short for Trump Always Chickens Out, is a term that gained prominence in 2025 after many threats and reversals during the global trade war he initiated with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Precious metals meanwhile have rallied sharply in 2026, following dramatic gains in 2025, as the United States seized Venezuela’s leader and then doubled down on threats to take Greenland.

The Trump administration has also renewed attacks on the US Federal Reserve, intensifying worries over the central bank’s independence and fueling the debasement trade, where investors avoid currencies and government bonds on concerns over debt levels. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS