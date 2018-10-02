Stocks to watch: Thakral, Oxley, Q&M, Katrina

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Oct 2):

Thakral Corp: The real estate investment and lifestyle brands group has invested in a hotel and two office buildings in Osaka, Japan, through a pooled investment vehicle in which Thakral will hold about 50 per cent interest. The properties have a combined value of 5.46 billion yen (S$66 million).

Oxley Holdings: The property developer sold 40 per cent of its Mayfair Gardens condominium project during its weekend launch. The 87 units sold, at an average of $1,900 per square foot, ranged from one-bedroom to four-bedroom apartments. Three of six penthouses were also sold.

Q&M Dental Group (S): The dental group has aborted a proposed HK$4 million (S$701,000) acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Hong Kong general and specialist dental business CJ Holding after failing to reach an agreement with the vendors to close the deal. The deal would have given Q&M seven more fully operational clinics in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China.

Katrina Group: The restaurant operator is acquiring its first Japanese establishment with an agreement to buy the two-restaurant Tomo Izakaya business for S$952,767 in cash, according to filings with the Singapore Exchange on Monday night. Tomo Izakaya operates two Japanese restaurants in Singapore, one in Clarke Quay and the other in the Esplanade Mall.

Delong Holdings: The steelmaker, whose chief executive and executive chairman has launched a privatisation bid at $7 per share, has halted the trading of its shares pending an announcement.