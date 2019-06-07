Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, FLT, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday (JUNE 7):

Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering: It announced on Thursday that its aerospace arm and Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, have set up a new joint-venture (JV) company in Vietnam. The JV was set up with a paid-up capital of US$3.9 million to provide component maintenance and repair & overhaul solutions. ST Engineering shares closed up 0.5 per cent or two cents at $4.02 on Thursday.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT): Its trustee has signed an agreement to secure up to A$170 million ($161.8 million) in loan facilities. The lenders are DBS, OCBC and UOB, the trust's manager said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday night. OCBC will act as green loan coordinator while DBS will be the facility agent. FLT units closed up 1.72 per cent or $0.02 at $1.18 on Thursday.

Kingsmen Creatives: The communication design and production group on Thursday said that its US subsidiary, Kingsmen Xperience, has signed a licensing agreement with Hasbro International, a unit of the Nasdaq-listed Hasbro Inc, to expand its licensing agreement to open NERF family entertainment centre attractions in the US market. Kingsmen shares closed flat at $0.515 on Thursday.

HC Surgical Specialists: The Catalist-listed firm said on Thursday that it has partnered Medistar Services Pte Ltd to incorporate a medical services subsidiary, HC Ming, with each holding an 80 per cent and 20 per cent stake respectively. HC Surgical's stake in HC Ming will increase to 85 per cent upon completion of its $480,000 acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Medistar, a general practitioner clinic. HC Surgical shares closed flat at $0.56 on Thursday.