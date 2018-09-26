Stocks to watch: Sasseur Reit, Sapphire Corp, Datapulse, OUE

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (Sept 26).

Sasseur Reit: A subsidiary of Chinese outlet mall trust Sasseur Reit is being sued for 148.4 million yuan (S$29.5 million) and legal costs, its manager said. Units closed on Tuesday at $0.73 apiece, down half a cent, or 0.68 per cent.

Sapphire Corp: Mainboard-listed construction group Sapphire Corp has secured a 64 million yuan (S$12.7 million) contract to upgrade a water treatment facility in Chengdu, and will recognise revenue based on the progressive completion of the project over the next six months. Sapphire last traded at $0.127 on Monday.

Datapulse Technology: Erstwhile disk drive maker Datapulse Technology has settled a defamation claim against hedge fund Ascapia Capital, with both parties agreeing not to make any further statements about each other, after the dispute was referred to mediation. The counter ended unchanged at $0.27 on Tuesday.

OUE: An OUE unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement on Tuesday with Asiatower Sudirman for 8,000 sq m of commercial land in South Jakarta, with a price tag of 1.63 trillion rupiah (S$150 million) in promissory notes. OUE dipped 0.65 per to $1.53 on Tuesday, before the news.

Charisma Energy Services: Charisma Energy Services has called a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. It closed flat at 0.3 cent on Tuesday.

Asti Holdings: Asti Holdings has called a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. It ended up by 0.4 Singapore cent, or 5.06 per cent, at 8.3 cents on Tuesday.

Alliance Mineral Assets: Alliance Mineral Assets has called a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. It shed half a cent, or 1.85 per cent, to $0.265 on Tuesday.