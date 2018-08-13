Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday (Aug 13):

Federal International (2000): The oil and gas procurement specialist fell into a second-quarter net loss of $228,000 for the three months ended June 30, compared to a net profit of $1.2 million in the year-ago period amid lower sales in its trading business. The company had warned on July 31 that it would post a loss.

Ace Achieve Infocom: Two of the information and communications technology company's three independent directors have quit, citing delays in the company's annual audit and a lack of information from management. "Despite numerous reminders given to management to complete the annual audit ended April 30, 2018, the independent directors have seen limited progress and have not received sufficient information," the company announced to the Singapore Exchange on Saturday.

ESR Reit: The industrial real estate investment trust reported a second-quarter distribution per unit of 1.001 cents, up 4.7 per cent from 0.956 cent for the same period a year earlier, on higher net property income and and distributions from gains relating to past divestments. This improvement was largely due to an increase in net property income and distributions from other gains which offset the negative impact of ongoing asset enhancement initiatives and conversion of single-tenanted buildings to multi-tenanted ones, the Reit manager said.

No Signboard Holdings: The restaurant group's net profit fell 79.1 per cent for its fiscal third quarter as higher costs and expenses exacerbated a decline in revenue. Profit attributable to shareholders was $761,142, or 0.16 Singapore cent per share, for the three months ended June 30, down from $3.6 million, or 0.79 cent per share, a year ago. No Signboard will pay an interim cash dividend of 0.26 cent per share. Its stock closed at 17.2 Singapore cents on Friday.

ComfortDelGro Corp: The land transport group on Friday posted a 5.5 per cent dip in net earnings to $75 million for the second quarter ended June 30 as higher operating expenses and foreign exchange losses eroded profitability despite a 5.4 per cent increase in revenue.

Vibrant Group: The integrated logistics and business solutions company, has halted the trading of its stock pending an announcement.

Magnus Energy Group: Shares of the oil and gas contractor will resume trading on Monday after the company announced the sale of its South-east Asia business for US$1 million to MTQ Corp.