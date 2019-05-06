Stocks to watch: Best World, Cordlife, Synagie

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday (May 6):

Best World International: Best World's trading halt has been extended again as the company looks to release its quarterly results on May 8. Trading in shares of Best World has been halted since April 24, after its stock price tumbled on the back of a shortseller report that probed the accounting behind the skincare product seller's profits and its sales practices. Based on the most recent extension granted by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on April 27, the trading halt was to be lifted on May 6. In exchange filings on Saturday, Best World said SGX has granted the company a further extension of three days, with the halt to be lifted by May 9. The counter closed at $1.62 on April 24, down 9 per cent, or 16 cents.

Cordlife: The mainboard-listed bloodbanker on Friday night requested its trading halt to be lifted on Monday. This comes after the SGX queried the company on "unusual price movements" and Cordlife called for a trading halt after its shares surged as much as 20 per cent. In a regulatory filing on Friday after market close, the company noted that it "conducts regular reviews from time to time of strategic options available with a view to enhance shareholder value", but noted that there is no assurance that any transaction will materialise. It added that its board is not aware of any other possible explanation for its share price movements, and that it is in compliance with SGX's listing rules. The counter last traded at 50.5 Singapore cents on Friday before the halt, up 16.1 per cent, or seven cents.

Synagie: E-commerce solutions vendor Synagie has partnered Samsonite International's subsidiary - Samsonite Malaysia - to assist in managing the latter's online sales, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Through this agreement, Synagie will assist in managing or automating the online sales of the luggage manufacturer's brands including Samsonite and American Tourister across e-commerce platforms Lazada, Shopee and Zalora in Malaysia. The deal is Synagie's first foray into travel and lifestyle e-commerce, and adds to the group's portfolio of over 270 brand partners. Synagie shares closed at 9.9 cents on Friday, down 2.94 per cent, or 0.3 cent.