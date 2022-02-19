Stocks fall amid tensions over Ukraine, with STI down 0.4%

Singapore shares closed lower yesterday amid mixed trading in regional markets as investors continued to keep an eye on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.4 per cent or 12.67 points to close at 3,428.90. The market barometer was little changed over the week, down just 0.05 point.

DailyFX Strategist Margaret Yang said in a note yesterday that the ST Index has outperformed regional peers recently, with the index up around 10 per cent in the year to date, with banks among the gainers.

"Looking ahead, key risk events include the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation and uncertainties surrounding the US Federal Reserve's first rate hike," she said, adding that markets are vigilant over the Ukraine situation, which is fluid and ambiguous, rendering risk assets vulnerable to large price swings.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 259 to 226 after 1.3 billion securities worth $1.2 billion changed hands.

Genting Singapore shares were among the most actively traded by volume following its results on Thursday. The counter rose 0.6 per cent to $0.79 after 51.6 million shares worth $40.7 million changed hands.

Shares of Thai Beverage closed at $0.71, up 2.9 per cent for the day, and 7.6 per cent this week, finishing as the top STI gainer.

Meanwhile, Hongkong Land shares were the top STI decliner on Friday after slipping 2.3 per cent to end at US$5.58.

Local bank stocks also ended in the red - UOB retreated 0.9 per cent to close at $32.57. OCBC ended 1 per cent lower at $13.27, while DBS dipped 0.2 per cent to close at $36.45.

Elsewhere in the region, markets ended the day mixed.

Stocks in Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia fell, but key indices in South Korea, Jakarta and Shanghai closed higher.