Stock sell-off hits Asia as China strikes back

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - The sell-off that sank US stocks and global commodities spilled into Asia on Tuesday (May 14) after China retaliated with higher tariffs on a range of American goods.

Treasuries held gains, as did the yen, amid demand for haven assets.

Tokyo stocks opened down about 2 per cent, while shares also fell in Seoul and Sydney. Futures signal weaker equities in Hong Kong and China when markets open there.

Japan's Topix index lost 2 per cent as of 9:08am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.3 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index fell fell 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures fell 0. per cent earlier. The market was closed for a holiday on Monday.

All three major US benchmarks ended more than 2 per cent lower, only the second time this year that's happened, after China targeted some of the biggest US exporters in response to American tariffs. The new penalties also took aim at American farmers, driving down soybean and cotton prices.

Overnight, the S&P 500 Index dropped the most in four months and the Nasdaq Composite saw its biggest decline of the year. Investors got a brief respite from the sell-off after US President Donald Trump indicated he'll speak with China's Xi Jinping at the end of June during the G-20 summit and said he hasn't yet decided about fresh tariffs on the remaining US$300 billion in Chinese imports.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index fell 2.4 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.4 per cent, the largest drop since Dec 4.

The trade standoff is rattling global markets as China remains defiant in the face of warnings from Trump not to strike back after his imposition of higher tariffs on Friday. Several strategists from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley warned of the increased likelihood of a prolonged slowdown in global growth that would dent corporate profits. Meanwhile, investors are pricing in a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut this year as a near certainty.

"The escalation in the dispute is likely to more permanently dampen optimism that the global economy will soon rebound from its slowdown," Greg Gibbs, founder of Amplifying Global FX Capital, said in a client note.

Elsewhere, oil stabilized around US$61 a barrel after climbing earlier on concerns about rising tensions in the Persian Gulf. Earlier, European shares dropped more than 1 per cent after the European Union said it was finalizing a list of US goods to target in the event Trump imposes levies on car imports.