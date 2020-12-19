STI slips 0.3% amid uncertainty over Brexit, US stimulus package

Continued uncertainty about the Brexit talks and a United States stimulus package caused Singapore shares to end the week lower alongside other markets in the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) finished yesterday's trading session at 2,848.98, down 0.3 per cent or 9.04 points.

On the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 222 to 205, after some 1.76 billion securities worth $1.71 billion changed hands.

Other Asian markets also slipped. Malaysia's KLCI lost 1.3 per cent, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent and the Hang Seng Index shed 0.7 per cent.

On Wall Street, however, traders were optimistic about a round of fiscal stimulus against the raging pandemic. All three indexes ended Thursday's trading session in the black. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent; the S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.8 per cent.

But Mr Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said some investors are looking to sell rather than hold on to investments.

Keppel DC Reit was the biggest advancer for the day, gaining 2.2 per cent to close at $2.79. A few other real estate investment trusts (Reits) also had gains. Mapletree Logistics Trust added 2.1 per cent to $1.96, while Ascendas Reit rose 0.7 per cent to $3.

Jardine Strategic Holdings was the biggest loser, declining 2.6 per cent, or 67 US cents, to US$24.91.

Local lenders DBS and UOB were among the top decliners on the broader market. DBS fell 1.1 per cent to $25.09 while UOB declined 0.7 per cent to $22.69.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter, with some 156.1 million shares changing hands over the course of the day. The stock ended at 14.6 cents, up 0.7 per cent or 0.1 cent.